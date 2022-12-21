OLEAN — With the increasing cost and continuous need for food in area communities, Olean Area Federal Credit Union has donated a total of $7,000 to seven food pantries within its field of membership.
The YWCA of Bradford, CAC Food Pantry, Cuba Cultural Center, INC., Olean Food Pantry, Creekside Chapel, Portville Community Food Pantry, and Harvest Field Outreach Center each received $1,000 donations. The credit union’s field of members ship includes Allegany and Cattaraugus counties in New York and McKean and Potter Counties in Pennsylvania.