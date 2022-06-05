OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union’s volunteer board of directors announced new board appointments as well as two retirements.
Patrick Kelly, who served as chair of the board since 1992, announced that he would step down from his chair position but remain as a member of the board. Michele Pancio, current board vice chair, was elected board chair position.
Pancio joined the Olean Area FCU supervisory committee in 2006 and was appointed to the board in 2013. Elected vice chair in 2021, for more than 30 years Pancio has been co-owner of All American Financial Service and Insurance as well as Real Estate Development.
"Serving the credit union on the supervisory committee and the board these past 16 years has been an honor," Pancio said. "I am looking forward to my new role as board chair and the opportunity to help guide Olean Area FCU into the future."
Rich Yeager, president and CEO of the credit union, said Pancio "has been an integral member of our board since the day she joined us and I’m confident in her leadership going forward. I would like to thank Pat for over 30 years of dedication to our credit union as chairman and am certain he will continue to be an advocate for our members and communities in his new role.”
Current board member Jason Crisafulli was elected vice chair. He joined the Olean Area FCU education committee in 2015 and was appointed to the board in 2018. The previous president of Kinley Corporation before his retirement, he also serves as board president for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Allegany Planning Board.
Along with the recent changes, the board also announced the retirement of two longstanding members, Glenda Hall and Jean McInroy.
Hall joined the board in 1983 and McInroy in 2002. Both have been an essential part in the development and growth of Olean Area FCU, Yeager said.
“We sincerely thank Glenda and Jean for their years of service to our organization and the communities we serve," he said. "Their commitment has helped make our Credit Union what it is today.”
Olean Area FCU is the second-largest credit union in Western New York, with assets of $400 million and currently serves over 19,000 members.