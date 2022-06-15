WELLSVILLE — Old Glory billowed against a blue sky as more than a dozen uniformed men and women stood at parade rest before the annual flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day.
The annual event, the proper burning of old and tattered United States flags, has been hosted by the Morrison Hayes Post 702 of the Wellsville American Legion at the Wellsville Rod and Gun Club for the last several years. This year 40 to 50 men, women and children watched the event from the shelter of the club porch.
The flags to be retired were gathered at the Legion downtown and escorted to the ceremony by the American Legion Riders, a motorcycle contingent.
Post Commander Brent Roberts led the ceremony while the Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club, also a Legion member, Shane Scott spoke. He told the crowd the importance of teaching our children to have respect for the flag.
“It is our responsibility to educate our children about the history of the red, white and blue and why our flag is still loved and honored in this little part of the country,” he said.
The ceremony continued with an opening prayer from Chaplain Loretta Conderman followed by Joey and Tyler Nickerson leading the group in the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner.” The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Gracyn and Hadleigh Graham of the Junior Legion Auxiliary.
American Legion Rider director Dennis White read the poem “Ragged Old Flag” prior to Jim Helms, Dena Helms and Kris Green demonstrating how to properly fold a U.S. flag.
Helms narrated, explaining that there are always 13 triangular folds which represent "faith in the country, God, honor womanhood and manhood, the armed services and life." He said the triangular fold is reminiscent of the trifold hats worn by Revolutionary War soldiers.
The flags to be disposed were hung on a scaffold over a fire pit and ignited. Dark smoke bellowed into the sky and the ceremony came to an end with the group singing “God Bless America” led by the Nickersons and a prayer from Auxiliary Chaplain JoAnne White.