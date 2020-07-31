CUBA — For the past few weeks, good old-fashioned summer fun has been on hand for people who have visited and danced during the Music on the Lawn celebration.
The next event, featuring The Chumps, is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cuba-Rushford Central Elementary School, 15 Elm St., and benefiting the Palmer Opera House.
The gatherings will continue Mondays at the same time and place through Aug. 31.
Michele Conklin, director of the Opera House, said the events have featured several local musical groups and bands and include concessions and 50/50 raffles. Donations are accepted at the gatherings, which includes social distancing and masks among the more than 100 people who attend each week. She said area residents are also welcome to donate online.
“What we have done the last several years is an outdoor music event every Monday in July and August,” Conklin explained. “Last year, we moved it to the front lawn of the elementary school on Elm Street, which turned out to be a great thing all the way around.”
She said the venue is popular as there is ample parking, a playground for children and restrooms.
“We weren’t 100 percent how we could make it work with Covid, but I can tell you what we have done” in setting up safety measures, she continued. “On the lawn, we have painted circles that are all socially distanced at six feet apart. Some are large, some are medium and some are small.”
In addition, participants are asked to wear masks when escorted to a circle on the lawn, where they can remove their masks, if they so choose. In addition, participants are asked to put their masks back on if they get up to go to the concession stand, restrooms or other areas of the venue.
Conklin said that when the Rustic Gamblers performed, they anticipated there would be dancing among the 137 attendees. Therefore, organizers chalked rectangles that were six feet apart and large enough for couples to dance in.
“We asked them to stay in their rectangles and keep their masks on,” she added. “Everybody behaved like a charm, I’m still pinching myself. We really did not have one minute of trouble of any kind.”
Conklin said a different genre of music is presented each week, therefore there should be music to suit different tastes throughout the summer.
She said The Chumps’ performers, Whitney Riley Marino and Dylan Snyder, are very popular in the area and should attract a number of people.
Groups that will perform in upcoming weeks are listed in the following itinerary:
• Aug. 10 — Drunken Grownups
• Aug. 17 — Not Norman
• Aug. 24 — Casual Reply
• Aug. 31 — Stars of Tomorrow — Nettie Productions
For more information, call the Opera House at (585) 209-5512 or visit online at the palmeroperahouse.com.