OLEAN — Ron Shoup, a seventh grade health teacher and fourth grade P.E. teacher in the Olean City School District, passed away suddenly Monday.
Olean Intermediate Middle School Principal Gerald Trietley made the announcement via the parent portal messaging system Monday evening.
“This is devastating news to the district and community as Mr. Shoup was a 42-year teaching veteran here in the Olean City School District,” he said.
No information had been provided by press time concerning calling hours or funeral services.
Tuesday was an Emergency Day for Olean Intermediate Middle School students only, who had the day off with no remote teaching instruction. Classes are expected to resume in person at OIMS on Wednesday.
“We realize that many of the students will be adversely affected with this sad news,” Trietley said.
School counselors were available at the middle school during select hours Tuesday for children who felt they needed to talk to someone, Trietley said. They were also available through Teams chat.
Additionally, the sixth and seventh grade music concert scheduled for Tuesday was postponed with a future date to be determined.
“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation through this difficult time,” Trietley added.