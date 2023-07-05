OLEAN — Thousands thronged Bradner Stadium as the latest group to run the annual Independence Day festivities put on a well-received show.
The Olean Oilers, in their inaugural run after taking over the even from the city’s fire union, presented the bands Cruising and Buffalo’s Nerds Gone Wild, “my personal favorite band, and a lot of people’s favorite in Western New York,” Oilers President Matt Fidurko said, with crowds singing and dancing along with the beats. Nerds Gone Wild played right up until the fireworks began. Attendees — and those for miles around along the river levees, in parking lots and porches — witnessed a well-received fireworks show to conclude the evening.
Fidurko was impressed with the turnout, admitting he was nervous when taking over the event.
“I think it’s everything I could have expected and more,” he said. “So many people here — it’s incredible.
Early estimates placed the crowd in the stadium in the thousands, with more filling War Vets Park and most other available sites in South and East Olean with an unobstructed view.
“I was told already there’s more people than last year,” Fidurko said, crediting hot, sunny weather for the turnout which began in the afternoon. By 4 p.m. the parking lot at War Vets Park was full, with more streaming into the stadium until the fireworks began.
“Thank you to the city, the police, the firefighters. We’re happy to take this over, but we need everyone’s support to keep this going.”
The stadium has been key to the city’s observances for the holiday since its construction in the 1920s, with the American Legion, Dempsey Club and fire union trading responsibility over the decades. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned in 2022. The following day, fire union officials noted they could no longer run the show and sought a new organization. Fidurko and the Oilers stepped up to the plate, so to speak, in the spring.
Fundraising has flowed smoothly, Fidurko said, with a GoFundMe online campaign raising almost $3,000 before the event. A boot drive held Monday morning netted another $3,600, and donations from sponsors like the Olean American Legion and from donations and 50/50 raffle sales should put the group over its $10,000 goal.
“We’re very close, coming into tonight,” he said. “Every dollar that’s given to us goes right back into this.”
Fidurko specifically thanked the firefighters and police officers who helped maintain public safety during the event.
“They’re missing the Fourth of July with their own families to protect us — we’re extremely grateful to them,” he added.