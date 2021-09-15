BRADFORD, Pa. — This weekend will be a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the discovery of oil in the Bradford Field and the 50th anniversary of the Penn Brad Oil Museum.
On Friday, a concert featuring Adam Swanson, four-time world champion old-time piano player, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Bromley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Music enthusiasts are invited to “take a step back in time with the swinging tunes of ragtime, early jazz, the Great American Songbook and silent films. The concert fits with the times and is a tie-in to Saturday’s celebration.
Saturday events begin at 8 a.m. with a stilt walker at the Cline Oil Well, located at McDonald’s on Main Street in Bradford.
The performer is traveling to the area from Philadelphia to showcase his stilt walking talent and will be dressed as Uncle Sam.
The stilt walker will also be in attendance for Derrick Day at Penn Brad Oil Museum on Route 219.
Derrick Day begins at 9 a.m., with “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the Allegheny Harmonizers set for 10 a.m.
Throughout the day, there will be music, reenactors, face painting, the stilt walker making the rounds and various food vendors, offering Campers Kettle Corn, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Phatt Grady’s Food, Brick Oven Pizza and Fresh Apple Cider.
At 11 a.m., the new mural created by Isabelle Champlin and Samila Sosic showcasing Bradford oilfield history will be dedicated, with City of Bradford Mayor James McDonald in attendance. The mural is located in the gift shop of the museum.
At 1 p.m., there will be a bit dressing demonstration by Tom Miller at the new oil derrick.
At 3 p.m., an oil well shoot is planned on Colgrove Hill, behind Bradford Area High School.
From 4 to 9 p.m., the Bradford Club will host an open house, allowing visitors to browse many historic photos and memorabilia from Bradford Oil Field history.
The open house was inspired by a similar event held for the 100th anniversary.
Various items will be for sale commemorating the event, including ball caps and t-shirts for the 50th anniversary of the Penn-Brad Oil Museum and bumper stickers, which will be handed out to attendees. A special Zippo has been created for the event, letter openers and a memorabilia coin are among the souvenirs available for purchase.
For more info, visit www.bradfordchamber.com, or either Penn Brad Oil Museum or Bradford Oilfield 150th Anniversary on Facebook.