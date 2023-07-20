ANGELICA — The Allegany County Fair was in full swing on Wednesday when young children took over the show.
Danielle Freeman-Brauen, one of the fair people pegged to judge the Fair Baby Contest, said she thinks this year was one of the largest shows in recent years with more than 20 children entered.
The show was age ranges of infant to 6 months old, 6 months to 1 year, 1 to 2 and 2 to 3. They were judged in three categories: Daintiest, Sturdiest and Friendliest.
The judges were Freeman-Brauen, Dean Hint of the Maple Shack and Jim Mascho of Mascho Farms.
Two babies were entered in the 0 to 6 months category with one being only 7 weeks old. Cuddled in her mother’s arms, Lyza Ludden of Arkport won the Daintiest category. A little more alert and perky, Aubrey Stein of Fillmore, 4 months, won the Friendliest and the Sturdiest award.
In the 6 months to one year category there were also only two contestants. Six-month-old Isabella Castle of Scio won the Daintiest while Olivia Willson of Belmont won the Sturdiest and Friendliest awards.
More than eight children were entered in the 1- to 2-year-old age bracket. The judges voted William Richmond of North Carolina the Daintiest, Waylon Morton of Angelica the Sturdiest and Paislee Sisson of Olean the Friendliest.
Nine little ones were entered in the 2- to 3-year-old class. Saylor Haskell of Angelica was voted the Daintiest while Giovonni Yannis of Hornell took home the title for Sturdiest and Eleanor Campbell of Houghton was deemed the Daintiest.
Children received baggies of maple cotton candy and the winners each received a monetary prize.
Rides at the fair opened at noon for the kids and for the adults there were such demonstrations as a chainsaw carving and more.
The Allegany County Fair continues through the end of the week with contests and shows, ending Saturday night with the traditional demolition derby.