Narcan partnership

Olean General Hospital emergency department staff have initiated a partnership to help combat opioid overdoses. From left are registered nurses Cayla Thomas, Frances Perez and Jim Gillis; physician assistant Stephanie Schmieg; Donna Kahm, president/CEO of Southern Tier Health System; Rob Heiser, director of pharmacy for Upper Allegheny Health System; and Dr. Henri Lamothe, UAHS chief medical officer.

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Southern Tier Health System, Inc. have launched a program that will help combat the opioid epidemic in the area.

Over the last decade, deaths from opioid overdoses in young adults has resulted in the greatest increase in death rate. Through a collaborative partnership, patients that are resuscitated in the emergency department at OGH after an opioid overdose, or family and friends of the patient, will be provided with Narcan nasal spray at no cost.

