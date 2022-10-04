OLEAN — Dr. Jonathan Coolidge, M.D., a physician in the emergency department at Olean General Hospital, was presented the golden stethoscope award on Sept. 20.
The golden stethoscope award is a result of nominations from employees and is presented semi-annually to a physician who exhibits exceptional professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians.
“Dr. Coolidge is the most caring and compassionate doctor. He always spends extra time with each patient to ensure they feel heard and does everything in his power to meet all the patients’ needs before they depart the emergency room,” according to his nomination. “He truly exudes everything that a physician should be.”
Dr. Coolidge earned his medical degree at Albany Medical College and completed his residency at the University at Buffalo. He also holds a master’s degree in public health from Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, Ga. Dr. Coolidge has been with UAHS since 2017.
Previously, the award was presented to one physician at Olean General and another at Bradford Regional Medical Center. However, one physician throughout the Upper Allegheny Health System is now presented with the honor among both campuses who meet the high standard of providing high-quality patient care.