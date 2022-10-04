OLEAN — Dr. Jonathan Coolidge, M.D., a physician in the emergency department at Olean General Hospital, was presented the golden stethoscope award on Sept. 20.

The golden stethoscope award is a result of nominations from employees and is presented semi-annually to a physician who exhibits exceptional professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians.

 

