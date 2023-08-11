OLEAN — The lives of more than 70 area residents who died in the past year were honored Friday outside Olean General Hospital with a flutter of butterflies.
The 2nd annual Memorial Butterfly Release saw participants setting free about 100 butterflies into the St. Francis Heritage Garden and beyond.
Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation, said the hospital was thrilled to have a nice turnout for the tribute event as bells from nearby Christ United Methodist Church rang out.
“When we have the butterflies and get ready to release them, today the meaning behind that is that we’re giving honor to those that are in our memories,” Jackson said.
Father Michael Reyes of St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany gave a blessing over the butterflies, praying that the day be a source of peace, comfort and calm for the loved ones of the deceased.
Pastor Tyrone Hall of Church Without Walls also addressed those in attendance, saying when people feel upset or angry over the death of a loved one, they need to remember to let that anger go and be at peace, as symbolized by releasing the butterflies.
“As we release the butterflies, it’s a resemblance of a new life, a new start without your loved one,” he said.
Hall also recited the poem “Butterfly Messenger” and read a Bible passage from Ecclesiastes 9:11, which includes the passage, “Whatever you do, do it unto the Lord, because this race is not given to the swift nor to the strong, but those that endure until the end.”
“I want to let you know, even with the hurt that you have, you can endure,” Hall shared. “The love that you have, you can endure. With the joy you have, you can endure.”
All of the proceeds from the event support the hospital’s auxiliary.