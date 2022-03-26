OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center announce the appointment of Grant Schofield, MD, oncologist, to Foothills Medical Group’s oncology team.
In addition to his appointment at BRMC and OGH, Schofield will be a member of the medical staff at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
“I want to connect the patients of Bradford and Olean to the high level of care I bring from Roswell and integrate that into patient care,” he said.
Schofield was attracted to the area as he believes rural areas have more of a need for specialty services.
“Dr. Schofield and his years of specialized oncology experience will complement our existing, comprehensive oncology program and we welcome him to our health system,” said Jill Owens, MD, chief medical officer, BRMC, OGH, Upper Allegheny Health System.
He completed a residency at the University of Calgary, a medical oncology fellowship at the University of British Columbia and a bone marrow transplant and cellular immunotherapy fellowship at the Moffitt Cancer Center.
Schofield is currently accepting new patients at 116 Interstate Pkwy., Bradford, Pa., and the Barry Street Health Center, 528 N. Barry St., Olean, NY. Appointments can be made by calling (716) 543-3255.