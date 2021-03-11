OLEAN — Dr. Jeremy Barnett, an intensivist at Olean General Hospital, has received OGH's Golden Stethoscope Award.
The award is a result of nominations from employees and are presented semi-annually to physicians who exhibit an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians.
“Dr. Barnett demonstrates great compassion for patients and their families," his nomination stated. "He is hardworking and always willing to go the extra mile. ... He makes it a point to personally call families daily, sometimes several times daily, to update them on their loved ones’ condition."
Barnett earned a medical degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School, completed an internship at Baystate Medical Center, a residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry’s University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and fellowships at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mayo Clinic.
He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in critical care.
In Bradford, Pa., Dr. Luis Gonzalez received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s Golden Stethoscope Award.
He earned a medical degree at Escuela de Medicine Juan N. Corpas, completed a residency at Mount Sinai and is certified by the American Board of Surgery. Gonzalez established his comprehensive surgical practice 25 years ago in Bradford.
He is president of the BRMC/OGH medical staff, has served as chief of surgery at BRMC, as secretary and treasurer of the McKean County Medical Society and is a past Upper Allegheny Health System board member.
He will join UAHS’ physician network, Bradford Regional Medical Services, March 29.