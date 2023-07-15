OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, in partnership with ConnnectLife, will host community blood drives at Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The OGH blood drive, taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will be coordinated on the ConnectLife Bus at the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center across the street from the hospital. Anyone can make an appointment at connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000485, or by calling (716) 529-4270.
On Thursday, BRMC will be hosting its blood drive in the main lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made at connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000468, or by calling Kim Murphey at (814) 362-8298.
This month, all donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Perry’s Ice Cream, along with a lunch voucher for the respective hospital cafeteria. Up to three lives in the local community can be saved from just one pint of blood donated. Walk-ins are also welcomed for those who are unable to pre-register.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank. Officials say every drop of blood donated remains local in Western New York. The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting area hospitals such as BRMC, Brooks-TLC Health Network, ECMC, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital and Olean General.