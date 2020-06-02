OLEAN — Olean General Hospital has welcomed two nurse practitioners, Denise O’Neil and Nicole Marker-Zewe, to its primary care practices.
O’Neil will see patients at the Salamanca Health Center. Marker-Zewe joined the staff at Omega Family Medicine in Olean.
O’Neil started her nursing career at St. Francis Hospital in 1982 before joining OGH in 1991. At OGH, her nursing career included a multitude of clinical management roles, including leading the ICU, care management, critical care services, cardiac catheterization lab, emergency department, Chest Pain Center, sexual assault forensic examiner (SANE), patient care services, service line development, Stroke Center and risk management.
She also was interim dialysis manager and interim chief nursing officer.
O'Neil graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing, Jamestown Community College, Daeman College, Grand Canyon University and most recently from Daeman’s nurse practitioner program.
Marker-Zewe worked in pediatrics and family practice at Bradford Regional Medical Center and in Mount Jewett. She briefly worked at General Physician, PC’s Olean cardiology clinic before joining Omega Family Medicine.
She earned a bachelor’s degree and nurse practitioner degree at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia.
“Denise and Nicole both have long tenures with the hospital," said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, OGH and BRMC. "Their extensive healthcare experience, vast knowledge, as well as their ties to our community, will make them an invaluable asset to our patients."
Patients may make appointments with O’Neil by calling 945-0361. For appointments with Marker-Zewe, call 379-8113.