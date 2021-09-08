BELMONT — Around 18% of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks have been people vaccinated against the disease, Allegany County health officials reported Wednesday.
The Department of Health said 60 cases were reported in the last week, a decrease of one from the week before. Of the cases reported between Aug. 20 and Monday, county health officials said 28 have been “breakthrough” cases — of those individuals who had previously received a completed vaccine series.
That represents just under 18% of the 146 cases reported during that time frame.
Of the breakthrough cases, 15 received the Moderna vaccine, nine received the Johnson and Johnson dose, and four received the Pfizer vaccine.
To date, 3,823 cases have been reported in the county, with 3,715 recoveries reported by county health officials. State officials report 90 deaths of county residents in state-licensed facilities, while state officials have not reported the number who have died at home or in other settings such as hospice care.
As of Tuesday, there were 49 active cases, as well as 132 active quarantines or isolations.
County health officials, when contacted by the Times Herald on Wednesday, did not have updated figures on how many county residents were hospitalized in facilities around the region, nor how many hospitalizations were breakthrough cases.
The county health department discontinued daily case counts in July due to low numbers — single-digit case counts per week were common at the time.
Across the five-county Western New York region, 165 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, with 37 patients in intensive care.
According to data from the state, seven patients were admitted to Jones Memorial Hospital with COVID-19 the week of Aug. 27, with four of 279 emergency department visits confirmed to have had COVID-19. No data was available for Cuba Memorial Hospital.
As state officials push for more vaccines, Allegany County rates continue to rise at a slow pace.
Just under 38% of county residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state officials reported, the lowest in the state. To date, 40.7% of residents have received at least one dose, with 48.2% of adults among that number.
Statewide, 66.1% of residents have received at least one dose, including 78.2% of adults. Officials noted 59.5% of all New Yorkers have a completed vaccine series, including 70.8% of adults.