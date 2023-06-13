OLEAN — It took almost 30 years, but the anchor of the city’s business district is ready for the future.
Samuel Savarino, the Buffalo-based developer who helmed the renovation, welcomed state and local officials to a ribbon-cutting on the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the First National building Tuesday morning. New York State Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez cut the ribbon on the project, formerly known as the Manufacturers Hanover and Siegel buildings, at 101-107 N. Union St.
The site is now home to 21 apartment units and commercial space.
Savarino became involved in the site in 2017 after being approached by the city of Olean Urban Renewal Agency, which at the time owned the structure.
“It was quite a long time ago when we were introduced to this building, to the city of Olean,” Savarino said, referring to the redevelopment of the 109-year-old structure as “the linchpin of all the projects they were trying to develop.”
The bulk of the project was funded by leveraging New Markets Tax Credit Program, Savarino said, an effort by the federal Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which targets, “sad to say, distressed areas."
The state assisted with another $6 million, said Rodriguez, including $2 million from the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program and efforts from Empire State Development, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
FRESH START
The ribbon-cutting was seen as a fresh start for the structure, which saw no tenants from 1994 to 2022.
“The building’s fate was tied to a roller coaster for 25 years,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “The First National had many starts, but no finishes until Savarino.”
Aiello thanked Savarino and the state for work to help Olean’s business district, as well as the state for support.
“The DRI helped our downtown become vibrant and full of life. Just take a look around — this is wonderful.”
Rodriguez noted that projects like the First National renovation serve as a marquee for state investment, “giving them the love and investment they need to bring them back to use.”
The project aimed to restore the building to “what people remembered about Olean,” he said, adding that by such efforts, “we create an environment where jobs can be created … we also create opportunities for housing.”
PLANS EVOLVED
Plans for the North Union Street structure evolved between Savarino’s introduction and the groundbreaking, changing from a hotel and apartments to income-restricted housing only and then on to market rate housing — which Savarino noted are far more affordable compared to “the land of the $3,000 rent” in many U.S. cities.
Then came COVID-19, said Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, who noted many projects were scrapped and borrowing dried up for such efforts.
“There was so much action, so much going on — and then the pandemic,” Wiktor said, adding the project only continued because “it takes a special developer” to weather such a storm.
Even with a pandemic, deadlines came at a fast pace, Savarino said, with a deadline near Thanksgiving 2020 to close on the sale in order to capitalize on the New Market Tax Credits necessary to complete the project. With dozens of people on conference calls run by a person he joked talked as fast as an auctioneer, Savarino said closing happened just in time. A key exchanging ceremony was held that month in Lincoln Park.
COVID also complicated construction, extending the 11-month project by over a year due to worker illness, a crippling of international trade leading to materials shortages, and rising prices.
“It took a little longer to get this done — COVID was raging,” Savarino said. “We had a lot of issues, but we got it done.”
Once apartments became ready in June 2022, filling them proved relatively straight forward. Savarino noted every residential space in the building is full with a waiting list.
The first two ground floor tenants in commercial space have been signed. CASA-Trinity was the first to sign, with staff reporting the space leased serves as a community center for the Adventures in Recovery program. The AIR program, said Shawn Smith, director of recovery services for CASA-Trinity, serves as a meeting space for support groups and GED classes.
The first such center run by the multi-county agency opened two years ago in Dansville, recording thousands of visits in that time. Another center is planned for Elmira.
“We introduce people in recovery and their families to alcohol and drug-free activities,” Smith told the assembly. “We are focused on reuniting families — and it’s amazing to watch.”
The main bank floor is to become the home of The Gallery at Olean, a restaurant and art gallery being undertaken by Dr. Syed Hasan, whose father operated State of the Art Framing and Gallery on West State Street in the late 1980s.
A TIME CAPSULE
Architecturally, the exterior and some of the interior remains a time capsule to the early 20th century. From the outside, little has changed. Under the programs used to fund the renovation, exterior changes had to be kept to a minimum in order to preserve the historic facade.
The Corinthian columns, marble floors and ornate decorations remain in the former bank lobby. The vault with its massive door remains intact, with hundreds of lock boxes ready for whatever future use they may have. Heading up, the old marble and wrought iron staircases remain, along with many of the architectural details on the upper floors.
However, a new elevator and larger stairwell for fire escape improve accessibility; and new dividing walls create apartments for future residents.
State Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, praised Savarino for the years of hard work, as well as Rodriguez, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the state agencies that helped make the work possible
Giglio noted the biggest thing done by the state was the creation of the Regional Economic Development Councils, 10 region-based boards of local governmental, academic and private sector leaders to identify and coordinate projects for state consideration.
“When they changed the playing field, we won again and again,” Giglio said, referring to a string of grants including the DRI, Walkable Olean Phase 1 and 2 grants, and millions of dollars in other funding streams which have gone into city projects in the last 12 years.
Working with Olean was a pleasant experience, Savarino told the Times Herald, and the firm may return to the city for more redevelopment.
“We’re looking for the next project in Olean,” he said. “Give us a challenged site or an old building, and we’re here.”