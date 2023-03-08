OLEAN — After nearly three years of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County, there have been nearly 25,000 residents with confirmed cases of the coronavirus — some of them more than once — and 285 deaths.
The actual number is actually much higher due to the large number of people who test for COVID-19 at home — or were never confirmed as being infected with the virus.
An average of 10 or more cases a day have been reported by county residents over the past two months — down from hundreds of positive COVID-19 tests a day in January 2022, one of the worst months of the pandemic that included 21 deaths.
There have been two deaths in 2023 — one in January — when there were 343 cases of COVID-19. A second death of a county resident was reported by New York state from March 4-6. In February there were 305 confirmed cases and no deaths.
In the seven days prior to March 1, there were nine people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Olean General Hospital, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, reported. None of the patients were in the intensive care unit.
The dominant strain throughout much of New York state is the subvariant XBB.1.5, Watkins said.
The county is currently at a medium level in terms of COVID-19 and reported 46 cases in the seven days prior to March 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Tracker. The CDC recommends that individuals wear a quality mask indoors in public if you are at high risk of getting very sick.
The county’s positivity rate for the week through March 3 was 12.7%, up 0.79% from the previous seven days. There were only 389 tests administered that week, down from thousands a week a year earlier.
New York state and the Cattaraugus County Health Department no longer provide daily reports on COVID-19, having ended them on Dec. 31.
As of Dec. 30, the county had reported 24,233 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020.
In her daily COVID-19 update Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the total number of deaths was now 61,941 residents. There were 34 deaths statewide between March 4 and 6.
There were 12 new cases reported in Cattaraugus County on Monday and three in Allegany County. Western New York’s positivity rate on Monday was 9.18%, the highest of any region in the state. The state’s positivity rate was 2.93%.
There were 154 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York hospitals on Monday, 72 who were admitted for COVID-19. Statewide there were 1,657 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 716 who were admitted for the coronavirus.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department conducted another COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic at the Jamestown Community College campus in Olean on Saturday. No additional clinics are scheduled.
The Health Department website encourages people to check for local vaccination and booster sites by logging onto vaccines.gov and searching with your Zip Code. There are several participating pharmacies in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Call (716) 373-8050 with your COVID-19 questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The southeastern part of the county had reported nearly half of all those cases, 11,186, or 46.2%, county statistics show.
The southwest had 4,914 cases, or 20.3%; the northeast had 4,717 cases, or 19.5% and the northeast had 3,416 cases, or 14.1%. There were 12,566 women and 11,667 men who contracted COVID-19 through Dec. 30, 2022.
Youth were the largest number and percentage of COVID-19 cases — 5,243 or 21.6%. Elderly residents age 90 and above represented the smallest number of cases and percentage — 285 cases and 1.2%.
