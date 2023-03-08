Vaccination

A nurse gives a COVID-19 vaccine shot during a clinic at Jamestown Community College in Olean in January 2021. There have been nearly 25,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County since March 2020, although the true number is much higher.

 Olean Times Herald file

OLEAN — After nearly three years of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County, there have been nearly 25,000 residents with confirmed cases of the coronavirus — some of them more than once — and 285 deaths.

The actual number is actually much higher due to the large number of people who test for COVID-19 at home — or were never confirmed as being infected with the virus.

