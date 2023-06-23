Official portrait of Judge Jeremiah J. Moriarty III unveiled

LITTLE VALLEY — Family, friends, court staff and fellow judges attended the unveiling and hanging of the official portrait of former Court of Claims and Supreme Court Judge Jeremiah J. Moriarty III on Friday.
The portrait, which was hung by Moriarty’s sons Andrew and John, is in the same courtroom as a portrait of his father Jeremiah J. Moriarty II, who was also a Court of Claims judge.
“I hardly recognize him,” Moriarty said with a chuckle as he unveiled the portrait.
“For one time in my life I am overwhelmed,” the judge said, thanking family members, close friends, court staff and former judicial colleagues for coming to the unveiling.
“As emotional as this is, I am pleased and honored for representing the legal profession and the judicial profession here in Cattaraugus County and across New York State,” Moriarty said.
“I was fortunate to be able to serve on the Court of Claims and after retiring serve on the Supreme Court,” Moriarty told those gathered for the unveiling. “Thank you.”
The portrait is “a lasting memory for me and my family.”
Moriarty’s daughter thanked everyone for the family for recognizing her father’s extraordinary legal and judicial career. Her father, she said, always sought “justice, equity and understanding.”
Andrew and John Moriarty put the portrait on the courtroom wall after it was unveiled.
Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz, who convened the special session of Supreme Court, noted the respect and admiration Moriarty received from his colleagues.
Before his judicial career began, Moriarty served as attorney to municipalities across the county. He also served as a county legislator, county attorney, administrator of assigned counsel and county Republican Party chairman.
After retiring from the Court of Claims at the mandatory age of 70, Moriaty was appointed to serve on state Supreme Court until he reached age 76 in 2019 , when he retired from that court.