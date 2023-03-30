OLEAN — The final four performances of the Olean Community Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music” have been rescheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 28-30.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the OCT announced March 24 that the remaining performances had to be postponed, just a couple hours before curtain for the third of six planned performances.
Tickets purchased for the March dates will be honored at the corresponding April dates. For example, the 7:30 p.m. show for Friday, March 24 will be good for the show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
For those who need to change their date for the rescheduled shows, contact the OCT via Facebook messenger. Refunds are also available by emailing info@oleancommunitytheatre.com.