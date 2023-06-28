OLEAN — Changes to policies regarding the dress code, cell phone usage and student attendance are highlighted in the 2023-24 Olean City School District Code of Conduct.
The Board of Education Tuesday unanimously approved the revised code, which includes dozens of significant changes discussed during several stakeholder meetings over the past few months.
Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, said many of the topics of concern raised during the meetings have been discussed and addressed with the stakeholders coming to an agreed-upon consensus and “have had students as our focus as we have done so.”
Laura Hodara, principal at East View Elementary, reviewed the code changes for the school board, noting that many of the changes were student-driven to help make the district more current and relevant to modern day.
“We also had the opportunity to get some family input during some morning and evening sessions we held at the high school and also through some surveys,” she added.
DRESS CODEThe district’s dress code received several notable changes, including an added paragraph about gender, removed language about pajamas, language on measurement of shorts removed and an added androgynous figure that shows what areas of all student bodies need to be covered, both front and back.
Although hats and hoods have not been permitted, the topic of allowing students head coverings for cultural or haircare reasons had been brought up. Hodara said while they did discuss changing it, the committee decided to leave prohibiting head coverings in the code of conduct for the upcoming school year but it could be revisited.
“It really does open the door to some can wear head coverings and some can’t and not being able to define what is allowed and what’s not allowed,” she explained.
Regarding wearing pajamas, Hodara said prohibiting wearing them to school was removed but that does not mean the district is encouraging students to wear pajamas to class. She said some more elaborate pajamas could be classified as costumes and are prohibited.
CELL PHONESFor cell phone use, several paragraphs addressing allowed use and definitions of cell phone zones were removed in favor of a single paragraph requiring all cell phones to be off and put away during the school day in all school buildings.
Hodara explained that a student caught with a cell phone would have to hand it over to the building principal and could pick it up at the end of the day. A second incident would require a parent or guardian to come in to retrieve it.
One issue with cell phones in the past is students refusing to hand their phones over to teachers in the classroom for just that period. In that case, Hodara said that the issue would accelerate beyond a distracting cell phone and additional code of conduct procedures would come into play.
ATTENDANCE POLICYIn line with the district’s renewed focus on attendance, the attendance policy regarding extracurriculars/sports was changed to require students to be in class the entire day in order to be eligible for after-school events such as games and performances.
“Attendance seems to be a really big concern. That’s what we keep hearing over and over again,” said Mary Hirsch-Schena, Board President. “Why shouldn’t we have a policy that supports that and promotes that?”
Business Administrator Jenny Bilotta said the previous code required students to come in for at least half of the school day, but there was no clear definition of what that meant or how it applied in various cases. She said students must attend the whole day with the exception of a medical excuse.
“A majority of schools in the region have this same thing, so we’re just migrating toward that,” she said. “You have to be in class all day if you want to play in the events.”
Julio Fuentes, Board Vice President, wondered if there are extenuating circumstances, such as a vehicle getting a flat tire, that could lead them to being late to not “penalize kids for something they can’t control.
Bilotta said students could discuss certain cases such as that with their building principal, but coming in late because they wanted to sleep in wouldn’t cut it.
“Ideally, academics should come first,” she added. “If kids can’t be here for a class, maybe they shouldn’t be participating in athletics.”
The goal of the change was to encourage students to want to attend any special after school event, from athletic contests to music concerts to special dances and ceremonies. At this time, the code change does not apply to practices or rehearsals.
The code change also applies to Saturday events, which some athletic contests, arts performances and social dances are held as. Students would be required to attend the entire day of school Friday in order to participate in weekend events.
CONTINUED REVISIONOther changes to the 2023-24 Code of Conduct include edits to include more concise language, several instances of “he” and “she” changed to “their,” tech violations added back to the matrix for primary schools and office referrals matrices added to end for primary and high school.
“I know we spent a great deal of time making these policies,” Hirsch-Schena said. “Things change, which is why we do this every year.”
Morris the process for reviewing the Code of Conduct for the following school year begins in late February or early March for the school community and Olean community as a whole to share their thoughts with the district. Additionally, she said anyone with a question or concern about the code can set up a meeting with her to discuss.
“I feel like it was a really inclusive process this year and felt that we got really authentic feedback from so many different stakeholders,” she added. “It may not be perfect yet, but we will continue to work at it.”
Hodara encouraged everyone to pick up a revised Code of Conduct once it’s published and to write notes in their copies and bring it with them to next year’s meetings so they don’t forget what ideas need to be discussed.
For more information, visit oleanschools.org or call the district office at (716) 375-8018.