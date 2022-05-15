FRANKLINVILLE — A Franklinville man faces attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing a “ghost gun” at someone in an incident Friday night, New York State Police reported.
Machias-based troopers responded to a menacing complaint Friday at approximately 9:15 p.m., an incident that included a report of a shot fired from Ischua Creek under the roadway bridge on Elm Street in the town of Franklinville.
Troopers and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Offices deputies located Craig J. Bubak, 19, who was allegedly holding a 9mm polymer-based style pistol, with no serial number, at the Elm Street bridge. Authorities identified the pistol as being a so-called ghost gun, the parts of which can be obtained and then assembled into an operable firearm.
After Bubak allegedly failed to comply with orders, the deputies used a Taser to subdue the suspect, which allowed an arrest without gunshots being fired. Bubak was treated for injuries due to the Taser and processed at Machias state police headquarters.
Further investigation revealed that Bubak allegedly threatened multiple people in the area and then fired one shot at a victim, who was not struck.
Bubak was charged early Saturday with second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; first-degree assault, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.
After arraignment in Ellicottville Town Court, Bubak was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $7,500 cash bail.
Assisting in the investigation was the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation; NYSP Violent Crime Investigative Team; NYSP Forensic Identification Unit; Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office; and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office.