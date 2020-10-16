OLEAN — Work to replace a gas regulator station in Olean is nearing completion.
New York State Electric and Gas Corp. officials told the Times Herald that work to replace the small building taken down on North First Street will be done within a month or so.
“This project is part of NYSEG’s ongoing commitment to maintain the safety and reliability of our natural gas delivery system,” said Sarah Warren, corporate communication manager for NYSEG’s Western New York operations. “Crews are working to replace an existing regulator station with new equipment and a new building.”
“The project is expected to be complete by the end of November,” she added.
No outages of service have been reported in connection to the work.
Work on the project has been planned for several years, officials said. Work to repave the adjacent North First Street was delayed for several construction seasons, city officials previously told the Times Herald, in order to allow for the NYSEG work without having to tear up the street.
NYSEG, a division of AVANGRID, serves more than 268,000 natural gas customers and 900,000 electricity customers — including northwestern Cattaraugus County and eastern Allegany County — across Upstate New York.
Regulator stations reduce pressure from main distribution lines so it can move through smaller lines serving homes and businesses.
According to an AVANGRID capital plan provided by the state Public Services Commission, company officials plan to invest $1 billion in natural gas projects across the state between 2019 and 2023 under the NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric Corp. banners. Projects include gate and regulator station updates focusing on safety and reliability.