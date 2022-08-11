ALBANY (TNS) — Entry into this year's New York State Fair will maintain its longstanding policy that firearms, unless for the purposes of the gun show, are not allowed on the grounds unless the person is on active duty as a law enforcement or peace officer.
The issue on concealed carry ahead of the State Fair, scheduled Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 in Syracuse, has come into sharper focus following New York's updated laws on who can carry a firearm, including a concealed handgun, in public.
Earlier this summer, state lawmakers, with a Democratic supermajority, made it more challenging to acquire a concealed carry permit and spelled out specific areas and people who can carry a firearm in public and private spaces. The updated laws came in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's century-old concealed carry laws.
The updated state laws on concealed carry outline that public spaces, like parks and entertainment venues, are restricted "sensitive" spaces in which people with a license for concealed carry are prohibited from bringing their firearm. Violation of it would be a low-level felony.
But certain individuals were granted the right to carry, which included not only law enforcement and peace officers, but also retired police officers, security guards with special training, active-duty military personnel and people who are hunting or educating others.
The State Fair, according to its rules of conduct, are only allowing law enforcement and peace officers, limiting the range under the state's updated laws. It does not indicate that former law enforcement or military members are permitted to carry at the fair.
"The fair has a longstanding policy of banning guns on the fairgrounds, and this policy has not changed," spokeswoman Jola Szubielski said in a statement this week.
Visitors attending the gun show at the State Fair can bring firearms for the purposes of selling and trading as long as they are unloaded and in safe condition.
