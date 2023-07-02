ALBANY (TNS) — State officials are shutting down the $64 million Excelsior Pass app, a digital artifact of the coronavirus pandemic initially pitched by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and business leaders as a passport to normalcy.
During the past two years, the app has been rarely used but cost the state at least $200,000 a month to maintain. It will sunset on July 28, state officials said, but the stored personal data it encompasses "continues to be private and secure."
The decision follows Times Union reporting in May that highlighted the unexpected size of the cost of developing and running the application, which had been plagued with glitches in its rollout two years ago. That reporting also called into question the influence Deloitte and the Boston Consulting Group had with the development of the app.
"Because demand for instant access to vaccine records has subsided and the public health emergency has ended, the Excelsior Pass app will be discontinued," Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kathy Hochul, said in a statement. "Going forward, the state will use knowledge gained from this project to improve how New Yorkers can use technology to access services and benefits."
The app, launched in March 2021 and eventually used by 11.5 million people, stored a person's vaccination status against the coronavirus. It could quickly indicate whether someone was up to date with vaccine requirements for admittance to certain venues.
During its launch — particularly in New York City — the app was used as a way to allow people to dine indoors, attend Broadway shows and watch sporting events. Cuomo and state officials hoped it could stimulate the state's pandemic-wounded economy.
"The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal," Cuomo said in March 2021, a year into the health crisis.
State officials originally indicated it would cost IBM $2.5 million to build, but later acknowledged the total cost would run to $17 million — which turned out to be only about a third of the final price tag.
Costs increased as Deloitte and the Boston Consulting Group became involved in the buildout and marketing of the app. The consulting contracts, with over $200 million in spending to date, are currently the subject of an investigation by the state Office of the Inspector General.
In October 2022, Deloitte posted an article on its blog in which it touted the development of the Excelsior App, without explaining its work on the project. The article included interviews with Rajiv Rao, then the chief technology officer with the state Office of Information Technology Services, and Sandra L. Beattie, then-deputy director of the state Division of the Budget.
"We didn't know exactly what we were building," Rao said in the post, "but we knew we all had the same goal of opening the economy back up as soon as possible."
"Citizens had such a positive response to the app because we built something that was for New Yorkers by New Yorkers," Beattie said.
Not mentioned in the blog post: In 2021, Beattie had intervened and pushed for Deloitte to become the system integrator, according to a person familiar with the matter. Rao worked with Beattie on that project, the Times Union reported in March. The first invoices for payment for the consulting organizations came in late September and October of that year, according to state records.
Beattie was forced out of her job earlier this year. Rao took a leave of absence and then resigned. Neither have been accused of wrongdoing related to the inspector general's ongoing investigation or any other matter.
The Excelsior Pass was touted by state officials in an October 2021 "blueprint" highlighting its development as a product of the public sector. It did not directly recommend for other officials to solicit Deloitte or other consulting groups for help with the work.
"When the public sector shirks its duty to innovate and modernize, citizens are the ones who lose out," Beattie said in the blueprint. "The investments we make today prepare us for the needs of tomorrow."
Once vaccination requirements began to be suspended, the use of the app by New Yorkers fell off accordingly. The state still paid IBM at least $200,000 a month to maintain the stored data. And periodic million-dollar maintenance expenses also were charged to the state, according to records from the Office of the State Comptroller.
(c)2023 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.