Concealed carry in New York

New York’s concealed carry law was reinstated by a judge while the issue is addressed in appeals court.

 File/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — A federal appeals court, for the second time, reinstated New York’s strict concealed carry law after portions of the statute were temporarily suspended by a judge last week.

The three-judge panel on Tuesday determined that the law, which bars gun owners from carrying firearms in a large number of public places and tightened the state’s licensing process, should remain in effect as the legal challenge plays out.

