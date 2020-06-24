NEW YORK (TNS) — New Dorp High School Assistant Principal Deborah Morse-Cunningham is under fire for using racist stereotypes to talk about people living in public housing and on government assistance in a viral rant on social media about “privilege."
“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance,” Morse-Cunningham allegedly wrote in a Facebook post which has since been deleted. “Privilege is living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill, where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table.”
“Privilege is the ability to go march against, and protest against anything that triggers you, without worrying about calling out of work and the consequences that accompany such behavior. Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for,” she continued.
The NYC Department of Education is investigating Morse-Cunningham and has referred the case to the Special Commissioner of Investigation as more than 6,000 people signed a petition calling for her removal from the Staten Island school earlier this week.
Morse-Cunningham’s post comes on the heels of police accountability and anti-racism protests across the country in support of Black lives matter, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white cop who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
New Dorp High School Principal Deirdre DeAngelis called assistant principal’s post “highly inappropriate” in a statement on the school’s website.
“We are taking this matter very seriously and have reported it to the appropriate investigatory office,” DeAngelis said. “We want to assure you that New Dorp High School does not stand for or condone language that promotes intolerance or hatred of any kind.”