SYRACUSE (TNS) — A total of 11 Walmarts in Upstate New York have reported finding card skimmers designed to steal customers’ credit card information, state police said Tuesday.
A skimmer was found at a Walmart in the town of Norwich in Chenango County on Saturday, troopers said. They are still investigating when it was placed and who placed it.
The Walmart in Painted Post also had a card skimmer installed on a register, troopers said. It is believed three people entered the store on July 3 and installed the skimmer, troopers said.
It is the same suspects police have identified in seven other card skimmer cases, troopers said.
Last week, police agencies reported the skimmers were found in stores in Auburn, East Syracuse, Camillus, Fulton/Granby and Oswego. Syracuse.com confirmed Monday that two more skimming devices were installed in Walmarts in Central Square and Cortland last week.
Walmart has refused to say what stores the card skimmers have been found at or to answer questions about them. It is not known if the skimmers have been located at other stores because Walmart refused to identify the stores that have been hit.
A spokesperson Monday referred all questions to local police agencies “to preserve the integrity of the investigation(s).”
Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.
In a news release Tuesday, state police noted that fraudulent charges on a credit card are “easier to dispute” than charges made using debit cards. Most credit card companies offer a zero liability policy, police said, which means the cardholder is reimbursed for any losses due to fraud.
For that reason, state police recommend using credit instead of debit at gas station pumps, which are susceptible to card skimmers.
Consumers should also regularly monitor their credit card activity by routinely checking bank statements or online accounts and report suspicious activity as soon as possible by calling the number on the back of the card, police said.