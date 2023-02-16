Border crossing

U.S. Border Patrol agents in New York and Vermont say they continue to encounter families illegally crossing in bitterly cold weather with children, like this couple with an 8-month and 2-year-old, in Newport, Vt.

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia United States Border Patrol Swanton Sector

 U.S. Border Patrol/The Center Square

U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector, which includes all of New York and Vermont, continue to apprehend and report record numbers of foreign nationals evading law enforcement after flying to Canada to illegally enter the U.S. between ports of entry at the northern border.

In January, the sector saw record-breaking numbers despite area temperatures reaching between minus 4 and minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit, Swanton Sector Chief Agent Robert Garcia said.

