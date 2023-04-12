ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state will stockpile the medication mifepristone in light of last week's ruling by a judge in Texas invalidating federal approval of the abortion pill that has been widely prescribed in the U.S. for more than 20 years.
The state Health Department will begin purchasing 150,000 doses of mifepristone, a five-year supply, in order to meet anticipated needs, Hochul's office said in a news release.
"Anti-choice extremists have shown that they are not stopping at overturning Roe, and they are working to entirely dismantle our country's reproductive health care system, including medication abortion and contraception," Hochul said in a statement. "New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion care, and I am taking action to protect abortion access in our State and continue to lead the nation in defending the right to reproductive autonomy."
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday moved to appeal the ruling made by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk — an appointee of former President Donald Trump — that could restrict access to the abortion medication as early as Friday if left in place.
Last week's ruling drew widespread condemnation from medical and legal experts who say it is without precedent for a single judge to reverse a decades-old U.S. Federal Drug Administration approval.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading a multistate coalition of attorneys general, filed an amicus brief Monday arguing the decision could drastically curtail abortion access for millions of Americans.
"The decision to halt the FDA's longstanding approval of mifepristone was clearly misguided and not based on science or medical research," James said. "Restricting access to a medication that has been proven safe over decades of research harms public health and rights of millions of Americans."
Further complicating the decision is a competing order from U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an appointee of former President Barack Obama in Washington state, who directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats have sued in an effort to protect availability of the drug.
In his 67-page decision, Kacsmaryk, the judge in the Texas case, wrote the that FDA "exceeded its authority" in approving mifepristone, using an accelerated process for drugs intended to treat "life-threatening diseases." He also cited concerns about the drug's adverse effects made by plaintiffs, a coalition of anti-abortion groups and doctors, that it had been "associated with the deaths of at least 8 women, 9 life-threatening incidents, 232 hospitalizations. ..."
The FDA, in its own amicus brief, cites studies showing that the risks of adverse outcomes are significantly lower for mifepristone than they are for other commonly prescribed medications, including Viagra and penicillin.
Last year, the state pledged a $35 million investment to support abortion providers. If mifepristone is taken off the market, the state will commit up to an additional $20 million to providers to support access to other methods of abortion care, Hochul's office said.
The upcoming 2024 state budget is expected to include other measures to strengthen abortion access, including legislation that enables pharmacists to prescribe birth control and funding for abortion access on SUNY and CUNY campuses.
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, turning authority over the legality of abortion to the states.
