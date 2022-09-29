Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks Thursday during a press event at a New York Power Authority EVolve NY fast charging site in White Plains.

 Don Pollard/Office of the Governor

WHITE PLAINS (TNS) — New York's push for an emissions-free transportation system took a step forward Thursday when Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state Department of Environmental Conservation would expedite regulations behind a mandate, signed by the governor last year, that all new cars sold starting in 2035 be emissions-free.

Most emissions-free cars are electric vehicles, or EVs, such as Teslas or Chevrolet Bolts. Hydrogen powered cars also are considered emissions free.

