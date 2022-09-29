WHITE PLAINS (TNS) — New York's push for an emissions-free transportation system took a step forward Thursday when Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state Department of Environmental Conservation would expedite regulations behind a mandate, signed by the governor last year, that all new cars sold starting in 2035 be emissions-free.
Most emissions-free cars are electric vehicles, or EVs, such as Teslas or Chevrolet Bolts. Hydrogen powered cars also are considered emissions free.
To reach the target, Hochul said that 35% of new cars would need to be emissions-free by 2026 with 68% by 2030.
"With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles," Hochul said during a press event at an charging site in White Plains.
The push for zero-emission vehicles also hit some landmarks recently, Hochul noted.
The New York Power Authority has just installed its 100th EVolve NY fast charger. The program aims to fill in gaps where fast charging is not currently available, installing fast chargers in key locations along primary travel corridors and in urban areas to make it easier for more New Yorkers to drive EVs.
The Hochul administration says any battery-powered EV can charge up at an EVolve NY site in as little as 20 minutes.
Additionally, New York will be getting a new $175 million federal grant over five years to help build up the state's EV charging network.
The move forward by New York's DEC comes a month after California also began working on rules for reaching their 2035 EV mandate.
New York has patterned its emission rules on those of California. There are requirements in the 1970 Clean Air Act that California set emission standards which serve as a pattern for other states.
Mandating zero-emission vehicles is viewed as a major step in reaching a requirement for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2050, which is called for in the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to cut carbon emissions.