ALBANY (TNS) — The state Thruway Authority’s board of directors on Monday gave final approval to a 5% toll hike, effective Jan.1, with another 5% increase to follow in January 2027.
It marks the first systemwide increase in 14 years, although tolls on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, rose in 2021.
The increase applies to drivers with E-ZPass transponders. Tolls will be higher for those who use pay-by-mail options. Cash is no longer accepted on the Thruway, which ended the use of toll booths several years ago.
The increase, while finalized on Monday, has been in the works for a year, with officials saying that a pandemic-prompted reduction in traffic, along with the need for infrastructure upgrades and repairs, forced the increase.
Thruway planners cite $470 million in capital needs that aren’t funded in the roadway’s existing 2022-26 capital program.
They note that 85% of the Thruway’s roadway base dates back to its original construction in the 1950s, meaning that heavy maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation are needed to keep the road in good shape.
The average age of the Thruway’s 815 bridges is 55 years, with 75% of those bridges more than 60 years old.
More than 85 of those bridges have been identified as needing replacement within the next decade.
Replacing all of those 85 bridges today would cost roughly $800 million, meaning that the eventual replacement of all the bridges will likely run between $6 billion and $7 billion.
“Today’s vote by the board of directors maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country and fulfills the system-wide operating, debt service, and capital needs for our financial plan,” Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank Hoare said in a prepared statement. The increase comes after a series of public hearings were held across the state.
“This proposal was developed to ensure the safety and reliability of the Thruway by providing the Authority with additional revenue to meet our infrastructure and operational needs,” he said.
Board Chairwoman Joanne Mahoney noted that the 570-mile Thruway system gets “no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and relies primarily on toll dollars to maintain and operate.”
Beginning on Jan. 1, the E-ZPass toll for the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will rise 50 cents per year through 2027. In 2027, the base E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles will be $7.75, up from $5.75 today.
In addition, the plan preserves the 40% commuter discount plan and increases the resident discount from 17% to 20% for qualified Rockland and Westchester residents who used the Cuomo Bridge.
In 2021, more than 30% of all tolls collected on the bridge were discounted through commuter and resident plans.
Upstate lawmakers including Schenectady state Sen. Jim Tedisco and Buffalo-based Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Republican and Democrat respectively, have in the past decried the increase, saying it will pose a hardship to low-income motorists and others. Truckers have also said it will raise their operating costs and prompt some of them to take local non-Thruway roads when possible.