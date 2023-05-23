BETHLEHEM (TNS) — Driving on the state Thruway will likely be a bit more expensive starting next year, but will be a big hike for drivers without a New York EZ-Pass.
The state Thruway Authority held the last of four public hearings Monday evening on a proposal to increase tolls twice in the next four years.
The toll bump would be 5 percent for 2024 and another 5 percent in 2027 for NY EZ-Pass users, with higher costs for drivers who pay their tolls through the mail. It would be the first systemwide increase in 14 years.
Frank Hoare, interim executive director of the state Thruway Authority, said the increased revenue was needed to ensure the roadway remained safe and to fund improvements such as bridge replacements.
"We concluded that again, if we're going to operate, maintain and build on the system, to keep it and maintain it as safe and efficient, then we need extra revenue dollars over the next eight years," he said.
Several of the speakers at Monday's sparsely attended hearing at Glenmont Elementary School voiced their support for the toll hike, including representatives from unions and trade groups.
"These investments are very much needed," said Fred Hiffa, a lobbyist for Rebuild NY Now, a group that advocates for increased infrastructure spending.
Lou Esposito, an independent trucker, opposed the proposed toll hike. Esposito said he already tries to avoid taking the Thruway to save money on the tolls.
Esposito argued that independent truckers like himself must shoulder a heavier burden than others in part because they can't easily pass the costs on to others and don't receive discounts offered to larger trucking firms on items like fuel.
"To me, putting this burden on a small independent contractor and a small private carrier — we cannot pass that down," he said.
According to the current and proposed toll schedule, the price for a car traveling from Albany's Exit 23 to Woodbury Exit 15, which leads to New York City and points south, would go from $4.98 to $5.48 for E-ZPass users.
Rates for tolls by mail and non- NY E-Z Pass users would see a big increase. That same trip from Exit 23 to Exit 15 would rise from $6.48 to $9.15 in 2024 and $9.60 in 2027.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli earlier this year criticized the proposed increase, saying it should be a "last option" for raising revenue. DiNapoli urged the Thruway officials to look for efficiencies in their operations and other methods to fund the increases.
His office found that shifting to cashless tolls — with E-ZPass and camera options — haven't produced the savings that was expected.
Thruway officials argue that rising maintenance costs and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a $125 million reduction in 2020 toll revenue, are driving the need for increased tolls.
The Thruway Authority will hold a final virtual public hearing on the proposed rate hikes from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
The virtual public hearing will be held online through Cisco Webex events and streamed online at thruway.ny.gov.
Individuals may register at thruway.ny.gov to comment during the virtual public hearing. They will be required to provide their name, phone number and valid email address. A confirmation email will be sent to speakers with instructions on how to participate in the Webex hearing.
On the day of the virtual hearing, a link will be available on thruway.ny.gov for individuals who do not wish to submit comments to watch the hearing.
Individuals may also submit comments by email to tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov or mail in comments to: Toll Comments, c/o Legal Department, New York State Thruway Authority, P.O. Box 189, Albany, NY 12201-0189.
