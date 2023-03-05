Student loans

Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 28.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK (TNS) — For some of the 2.4 million New Yorkers hampered by federal student loan debt, the late-summer news seemed like a miracle: President Biden planned to forgive huge chunks of the money they owed.

On Aug. 24, Biden declared his administration would cancel as much as $10,000 in debt for Americans making up to $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for low-income borrowers who received Pell Grants, fulfilling a promise he had made as a candidate.

