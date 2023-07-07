ALBANY (TNS) — In an effort to widen the pool of candidates seeking to become troopers the State Police will raise the maximum age to join their agency from 29 to 34 and continue efforts to find more women and minority applicants.
Gov. Kathy Hochul approved the request by the State Police recently and will also increase the number of academy classes from two to four, which is being funded by a $66 million budget allocation announced earlier this year.
“This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible,” acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible. ... By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy and serve and protect the people of New York.”
The pledge to increase the number of state troopers across New York comes as the state has experienced a surge in some violent crimes, including shootings among youth, and is enduring an overdose epidemic blamed largely on the cross-border flow of fentanyl and other opioids.
“Public safety is my top priority, and the State Police are the tip of the spear in our efforts to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said.
The agency has redesigned its recruitment program to try and reach an increasing number of female and minority candidates. The governor’s office said that effort includes “meeting with leaders in communities that are underrepresented within law enforcement, with the goal of building positive long-term relationships.”
State Police have pledged to increase the number of female recruits by 30 percent in the next seven years.
Information about applying to be a state Trooper and registering to take the exam is available online at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.
Applications are being accepted through September and online exams will be administered during that same period at authorized testing centers. The exam can be taken at 54 testing centers across the state, as well as more than 280 locations nationwide and at 100 military locations.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 20-34 years old and have at least a high school diploma or equivalent. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty — up to a maximum of seven years. The annual salary for troopers begins at $59,612 but jumps to more than $84,000 after one year of service.