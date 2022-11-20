ALBANY — The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Snowmobile Bureau reminds snowmobilers to exercise caution after heavy snows the past few days.

Despite the large snowfalls in the Tug Hill and in Western New York, snowmobile trails are not open at this time. For public safety reasons, grooming generally may not begin until the closure of big game hunting season. Snowmobilers should exercise restraint when operating snowmobiles before the start of the season, officials said.

