SYRACUSE (TNS) — State taxpayers poured $7 million into the New York State Fair last year to help expand the event from 13 to 18 days and deal with the Covid pandemic. Despite that huge cash injection, the fair still lost money.
That’s in addition to an extra $3 million pumped into the fair in 2020 — the year the event was canceled.
Since the pandemic began, the fair’s year-round operations have suffered a $1 million deficit, despite that $10 million injection of state aid.
The differences between the pre-pandemic year of the 2019 fair, which set an attendance record, and the return of the 2021 fair are significant, according to a syracuse.com review of fair finances. Gate and admissions revenues fell from $2.4 million for 2019 to $1.5 million for 2021, while concession revenues dropped from $4.9 million to $3.6 million.
Attendance at the fair dropped 40%, from 1.3 million in 2019 to 800,000 in 2021.
PANDEMIC NOT ONLY FACTOR
But the syracuse.com review shows the fair’s finances have been on a bumpy ride for the past decade, starting even before the pandemic.
Year-round operations at the fairgrounds have lost money in six of the past 11 years, and its operating balance in that time dropped from $3.3 million to $554,000, a loss of about $2.8 million. It’s even worse when you count the balance at the end of 2011-2012, which reached almost $4 million, The decline since then about $3.4 million.
Although the fair is a division of state Department of Agriculture & Markets, fairgrounds operations are run from a special “enterprise” fund set up to keep it separate from the state budget. While there has been an expectation that the fairgrounds’ revenues should cover its costs, the state has occasionally injected extra money.
In the past decade, that taxpayer support never exceeded $130,000 a year until 2019, records show. That year, when the State Fair set a new all-time attendance record, the state budget provided $500,000 in extra aid. The fairgrounds account generated a surplus of just $326,000 that year, indicating it would have lost money without the state aid.
The big jump in state aid came in the Covid years: The state provided $3 million in 2020, and $7 million in 2021, the year the fair added 5 extra days.
Some of that money helped the fairgrounds cover some costs of providing Covid vaccines during the pandemic, but “the funds mainly helped maintain the Fairgrounds during the year we did not have a Fair or other events,” said Jola Szubielski, a spokeswoman for Ag & Markets.
Much of the big increase for 2021 was intended to support the longer fair, she said.
The 2022 fair, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, is returning to 13 days after a disappointing 2021 run hampered by the longer schedule, a decline in attendance by visitors and vendors and other factors linked to the Covid pandemic.
While Covid is clearly a factor in the fair’s financial struggles for the past two years, the extension to 18 days was a sore point for many, especially vendors. A big issue was the earlier start meant the fair’s run overlapped with other events, especially the big Erie County Fair near Buffalo. That prevented some vendors from arriving for the start of the State Fair.
The fair’s concession revenues (food, drinks, games, merchandise etc.) may provide some insight into the impact of the longer run.
In 2019, with a 13-day fair, annual concessions generated $4.9 million, or $378,000 per fair day. In 2021, with an 18-day run, concessions were just $3.6 million, or $202,000 per fair day.
STATE MONEY
The New York State Fair’s use of state money to supplement its finances on occasion may not be that uncommon, said Steve Schmader, head of the Boise, Idaho-based International Festivals & Events Association, of which the New York State Fair is a member. He noted the past two years of the pandemic “certainly put a strain” on finances for state fairs and similar events and shows .
“It’s my understanding, in general, that most of them are paying for themselves,” said Schmader, who added he could not comment on the specifics of the New York fair. “But typically, they may be augmented when necessary, because the state voted in extra money. It’s not necessarily just tickets and carnival rides (that pay the bills), but of course every case is different.”
The financial report examined by syracuse.com covers year-round operations on the fairgrounds, not just the run of the fair itself. The fund’s revenues and expenses are reported in years that coincide with the state’s fiscal year, April 1 to March 31. That means, for example, the 2021-2022 report includes but is not limited to the 2021 fair.
The syracuse.com review covered 11 years and 10 fairs, since there was no fair in 2020. In the years when there has been a fair, the average annual revenues hovered just above or below $14 million while the average expenses were closer to $15 million. The operations fund does not include major capital projects, such as the building of the fair’s $63 million Expo Center, which opened in 2018. Capital costs come directly from the state budget.
Some of the annual revenues include money received for non-Fair events, like the Syracuse Nationals, which rent space on the fairgrounds. Many expenses, like permanent staff payroll and utilities, are year-round.
While the fair’s operating fund has lost money in some recent years, its balance, or bottom line, has not yet ended up in a deficit. That’s because it started 2011-2012 with an opening balance of more than $3.3 million. The fund had $554,375 heading into this year.
State officials have long said the fair’s operations are expected to show a positive balance when possible, and even leave a little extra to cover unanticipated future expenses.
Yet in some years, the expenses far exceeded the revenues. In the period examined by syracuse.com, the fair lost more than $1 million four times (in two other years the losses were $150,000 and $25,000). The biggest loss was 2014-2015, when the revenue-expense deficit reached almost $1.5 million. That even exceeded the $1 million loss for 2020-2021, when the fair was canceled.