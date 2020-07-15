NIAGARA FALLS — The New York State Sheriffs Association called for protections for law-enforcement personnel in a package of legislative proposals unveiled Wednesday.
In a series of coordinated press conferences across the state, sheriffs discussed 10 legislative proposals — two would increase the felony level for people who resist arrest and for those who fail to retreat or halt when ordered by a police officer.
Another six proposals address related crimes against officers such as assault, aggravated harassment, stalking of officers and criminal “doxing” — the use of private information to harm an officer. The sheriffs want offenses committed against police officers to be listed as hate crimes.
“Officers are trained in de-escalation, but that requires cooperation on both sides,” said Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney during a press conference in Niagara Falls.
Whitney is a trustee of the state sheriffs association.
“An officer’s split-second reaction to a perceived threat perhaps may later be thought all wrong,” he said. “There is a time and place to question an officer’s actions, but it is not in the middle of the street when the officer is under pressure to control a situation on behalf of the public’s safety.”
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said he is 100% behind the initiatives as well, which come after law enforcement had already been concerned this year with bail and other criminal justice reforms.
Whitcomb said there needs to be less confrontation with police officers and he backs the initiative to increase penalties for resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.
“If you have no intent to fight with a police officer, what are you worried about?” Whitcomb asked. “The same philosophy has to be applied to civilians.”
Additionally, the sheriffs encouraged the State Legislature to recognize and highlight the work done by law-enforcement personnel by passing a $500,000 disability and death benefit and designating May 15 of each year as a state holiday — Police Memorial Day — to honor the more than 1,500 officers who have died in the line of duty to New York state.
“We call upon the Legislature and the governor to enact these proposals in recognition of the sad fact that, in the performance of their difficult and dangerous work, too many police officers lose their lives,” said Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy, the association president.
The proposals were the result of weeks of conversations among sheriffs about the recent confrontations between police and the public across the nation.
Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a sweeping package of measures aimed at making police more accountable. Those measures include a ban on chokeholds and a measure granting the public access to police disciplinary records.
The deaths of unarmed Black Americans such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others prompted the New York legislation as thousands have protested across the nation against police brutality and racial inequities. Floyd’s death on May 25, after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, was the catalyst for the protests, which occurred not only in large cities, but in places like Olean and Bradford, Pa.
Meanwhile, police and their support organizations have decried violence and heightened lawlessness in the streets, putting law enforcement in dangerous situations.
The regional press events by sheriffs were held in Albany, Oneida, Ontario and Broome counties as well.
Meanwhile, the head of the New York State Police troopers union is demanding all state police be removed from the New York City over looming reforms.
New York State Troopers PBA president Thomas Mungeer issued a scathing statement on Wednesday “demanding” that state troopers be removed from the five boroughs “and cease any law enforcement activities within that jurisdiction.”
The New York Daily News reported the call comes as Mayor de Blasio is slated to sign off on a package of police reform bills recently passed by the City Council.
One measure bans the use of chokeholds, which are already outlawed at the state level, but adds language holding cops culpable for “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”
“This poorly conceived bill ... puts an undue burden upon our troopers; it opens them up to criminal and civil liability for restraining a person during a lawful arrest in a manner that is consistent with their training and is legal throughout the rest of the state,” Mungeer said. “Furthermore, this legislation will prevent troopers from safely and effectively arresting resistant subjects.”
Other bills passed by the City Council last month include a measure requiring officer badge numbers to be visible and another calling for oversight of the NYPD’s surveillance technology.
Mungeer focused his ire on the bill barring cops from placing any pressure on a person’s chest or back, saying that such tactics are “commonly used by many law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide when officers are faced with violently combative subjects.”
NYPD officials have expressed similar concerns about the bill.