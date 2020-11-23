LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb joined fellow sheriffs throughout New York in questioning the constitutionality — and practicality — of enforcing the governor’s executive order limiting in-person gatherings in private homes to 10 people.
The New York State Sheriffs’ Association issued a three-page letter Monday in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s most recent comments taking law enforcement officials to task for pushing back against the governor’s order.
The association letter states the 10-person limit on gatherings in private homes has “caused great consternation among many of our citizens, who envision armed officers arriving at their doors to count the number of people around the Thanksgiving table.”
The letter continued, “Many Sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders have felt compelled to allay those concerns by assuring citizens that officers will not be randomly coming to their homes on Thanksgiving Day to count the number of people inside. That would be neither practical nor constitutional.”
Cuomo swiped Monday at Upstate law enforcement for their reticence regarding the 10-person order, saying they can’t “pick and choose” what laws they enforce as New York faces a second, more broadly encompassing wave of COVID-19 across the state.
”I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer,” the governor said. “You don’t have the right to pick laws that you don’t want to enforce or don’t agree with.”
Whitcomb, who as an executive board member of the association helped draft the letter, and his fellow sheriffs call Cuomo’s comments about picking and choosing laws to enforce “ironic, and disingenuous, since the Governor has directed that his own State Police do not have to enforce the order.”
The letter stated the sheriffs “do not know if the Governor’s limit on home gatherings to 10 individuals is the right number or not. That is a decision for science, not us, to make.
“We do know, however, that the Governor has attempted to foist upon local law enforcement an impossible task,” the letter stated. “How are officers to know, without violating citizens’ right to privacy and other Constitutional rights, how many people are in the home?”
The sheriffs asked if 12 people normally reside in a home, are the officers to order two of them to move out? If 11 individuals are found in the home, who is to be charged with violating the order? Are homeowners liable for the conduct of others?
“All of those are serious questions which make it impossible for law enforcement to know how to legally enforce the Governor’s order,” the sheriffs’ letter stated. “They are questions that could have been addressed if we had a functioning State Legislature, creating clear and enforceable laws after input from those who would be impacted by them.
“Instead we are faced with an unenforceable dictate issued without any consultation with law enforcement or the public as to enforceability.”
The sheriffs stated Cuomo would better serve the people to encourage citizens to use common sense and voluntarily adhere to the guidance of state and federal health officials.
“We would gladly join him in that,” their letter stated. “We know the citizens of our communities, and we believe they would be far more likely to voluntarily follow his recommendations than his orders.”
The sheriffs’ letter urged all our citizens to keep informed on the best steps to take to protect their families and communities from the spread of COVID-19.
“We urge you to listen to our public health officials,” the letter stated. “We urge you to limit your exposure to those outside your household as much as you reasonably can. If we all do that, we will sooner be able to get back to normal.”