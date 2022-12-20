ALBANY (TNS) — Democrats will retain their supermajority in the state Senate after Syracuse-area Sen. John Mannion won re-election by a mere 10 votes, an upstate judge ruled Monday.

The incumbent Democrat eked out the razor-thin win over Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff after state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled on objected ballots following a hand recount.

