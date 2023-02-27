ALBANY — New York State Senate Republicans unveiled Monday a package of energy policies to pursue a cleaner energy future — putting, they said, affordability and reliability first.
“Albany’s radical energy proposals are unrealistic, unaffordable and unforgiving for the everyday hardworking New Yorker,” said Sen. Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda, the leader of the GOP Caucus in the Senate.
“At a time when our economy is unstable and many of our businesses are still struggling to get back on their feet, we should be focusing on providing much-needed relief, not extreme climate policies at the taxpayers’ expense,” Ortt said.
Richard Ellenbogen, president of Allied Converters, who joined the senators in Albany on Monday, said Democrats’ intention to sweep away current energy systems in favor of all renewable systems isn’t based in economic reality.
He said, having been an engineer at Bell Laboratories in its power systems lab, and having run his own manufacturing business for over four decades, “I have a fundamental understanding that without the money, you can’t do the science. I decarbonized my business and my home two decades ago. I have been living the electric lifestyle for two decades, which is where New York state is trying to go.”
While the state’s intentions are good and he “would love to see the energy plan succeed,” Ellenbogen said, “unfortunately I can safely say that New York state’s plan is a disaster waiting to happen, because the math and the physics just don’t work.”
Outlined in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal, New York Democrats would prohibit the installation of natural gas, propane and fuel oil hookups in new and existing buildings no later than 2035. The GOP senators, including Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County and Sen. Tom O’Mara of Chemung County, said the “devastating bans on reliable, affordable energy sources” includes deadlines of:
• Dec. 31, 2025, for new one-family residential buildings of any height or multi-family residential buildings of three stories or fewer.
• Dec. 31, 2028, for new multi-family residential buildings more than three stories or new commercial buildings.
• Jan. 1, 2030, for existing one-family residential buildings of any height or multi-family buildings of three stories or fewer.
• Jan. 1, 2035, for existing multi-family residential buildings more than three stories or commercial buildings.
In addition, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) would have authority to establish an economy-wide “Cap and Invest” program for greenhouse gas emissions, which will mean new taxes and extra burdens on ratepayers and businesses.
The executive budget’s “Public Renewables ‘Lite’” would give authority to the New York Power Authority to plan, design, develop, finance, construct, own, operate, maintain, improve, alone or jointly with other entities, renewable energy generating projects. This would effectively allow for all-government takeovers of private sector business projects, and chart what the GOP senators called “a dangerous path” where state government is the only supplier of electricity in New York.
“The petition against the gas stove ban on my website has attracted more than 5,000 signatures, which far surpasses the total on other petitions I’ve circulated,” Borrello said. “Rather than impose potentially disastrous bans on reliable, affordable energy sources, the Senate Republican plan is a responsible, common-sense approach to advancing a cleaner future.”
The Republican Conference has proposed several solutions in pursuing what they called a cleaner energy future, such as:
• Independent cost studies and full transparency.
• Supporting diverse energy sources.
• Keep needed power supply online to ensure reliability of our grid.
• Repealing and opposing anti-market mandates on consumers.
O’Mara said New Yorkers already bear a heavy burden for state government mandates “imposed under extreme executive control” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and they should prepare for more of the same under Hochul’s energy mandates.
“New York state should continue to be a leader in the pursuit of cleaner and renewable power,” he said. “At the same time, it remains important to keep sounding the alarm that the state’s current energy strategy as it stands is not realistic or achievable, and unreasonably risks grid reliability, affordability and sustainability.”
Wayne Stritsman, founder of a family business, Best Fire Hearth & Patio in 1977, said New Yorkers are willing to do their fair share regarding climate change, but the current proposal to eliminate fossil fuels connections to new homes by 2025, and with reliance solely on renewables alone for home heating by 2035 lacks the reliability and safety New Yorkers deserve.
“Winters in New York are cold and unpredictable and power outages happen way too often and last way too long,” he said. “Fuel choice offers us the opportunity for a backup heat source to protect our families when the unexpected happens.”