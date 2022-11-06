Brown hits back at false allegations by gun rights group

Great Valley Supervisor Dan Brown has scrambled to shoot down allegations in his campaign for state Senate that he is not a Second Amendment supporter.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

GREAT VALLEY — State Senate candidate Dan Brown started getting phone calls last week questioning his commitment to the Second Amendment’s protections for gun owners.

Brown, the Democratic candidate in the new 57th Senate District, asked where the callers — including some friends of his — had gotten their information.

