ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s strict new gun rules, including limits on where legal firearms can be carried, will remain in effect as a legal battle over the law plays out.
A federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily paused a lower court ruling that determined key parts of the state’s concealed carry laws were unconstitutional.
That means permitted gun owners are still barred from carrying weapons in sensitive locations and “gun-free zones” such as Times Square.
Last week, a federal judge temporarily struck down parts of the state’s restrictive new law after a gun rights group filed a lawsuit challenging the legislation.
Gun Owners of America, a nonprofit grassroots lobbying organization, argues in the suit that the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which went into effect Sept. 1, is “patently unconstitutional,” and restricts the rights of law-abiding New Yorkers.
“The interim administrative stay of the district court’s temporary restraining order is an important and appropriate step and affirms that the Concealed Carry Improvement Act will remain in effect during the appeals process,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will continue working with the Office of the Attorney General to defend our gun safety laws.”
The governor called lawmakers back to Albany over the summer to enact the new law after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 100-year-old Empire State law limiting who can carry a concealed handgun in public.
In his ruling last week, Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse blocked provisions of the law that outlined new requirements for background checks for gun permits, including the disclosure of all of an applicant’s social media accounts.
He also blocked the bans on guns in some public and private properties.
The decision Wednesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit is only temporary and will be further evaluated by a panel of three judges in the near future.
Attorney General Letitia James, who earlier this week filed a motion for a temporary pause on Suddaby’s decision, said she will continue to defend the state law.
“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” she said in a statement Wednesday following the appeals court ruling. “My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”
HOCHUL AWARDS $13.4M MORE FOR ABORTION ACCESS
New York is doling out an additional $13.4 million to bolster access to abortion services in the state, Hochul announced on Wednesday.
It is the second time the Empire State has released money from the recently created Abortion Provider Support Fund in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.
The money will go to 37 providers and cover 64 clinical sites in New York, with a focus on areas where women may come from out of state to seek treatment, as abortion access is being restricted in many conservative-run states across the U.S.
“We don’t give up because we’ll fight, we’ll fight like hell to make sure that no one ever touches these rights right here,” Hochul said as she made the announcement at the Judson Memorial Church near Washington Square Park. “And we’ll be that beacon of hope. We’ll be that safe harbor for women all across this nation.
“It starts at the providers and the grants that we have for them to do their jobs and any way we can support you, you can count on us,” she added.
Of the new awardees, 20 are hospitals, and a total of 27 of the 37 providers are in areas considered high-priority regions where women from out of state are expected to seek services, including clinics in the city and parts of Western New York, according to the governor’s office.
Hochul first unveiled the $25 million in funding back in May after a leaked opinion signaled the conservative-led Supreme Court’s looming decision to overturn Roe.
The first round of $10 million was awarded in July. The bulk of the money went toward organizations funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program, which delivers family planning and reproductive health services to low-income and uninsured New Yorkers.
The state has taken several other steps to safeguard abortion access, especially for women seeking care coming from out of state, including new laws expanding legal protections for service providers and barring medical misconduct charges for performing reproductive health care.
Lawmakers also took the first step toward enshrining abortion access and LGBTQ rights in the state’s constitution back in July.
The proposal amends the state constitution’s Equal Protection Amendment by prohibiting discrimination based on national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex, including reproductive healthcare and autonomy as well as “pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes.”
The constitutional change will have to be approved again during the next legislative session, which begins in January, before going before voters.