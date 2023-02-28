Rep. Nick Langworthy

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has joined two other Republican congressional members from New York in seeking to block Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s plan to expand Medicaid coverage, arguing the move would violate the Affordable Care Act by shifting federal health care funds away from county governments.

A proposed resolution, filed by Langworthy, R-23, and Reps. Marc Molinaro, R-19, and Claudia Tenney, R-24, calls on the House of Representatives to declare that New York and other states can't withhold federal Medical Assistance Percentage funds from counties "to make up for states’ Medicaid budgetary shortfalls."

