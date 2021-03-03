ALBANY (TNS) — New York is easing its rules for out-of-state travelers who have already received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Domestic travelers who have been fully vaccinated within 90 days of their trip will no longer have to quarantine or test out of quarantine when they arrive in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The rule applies to visitors from other states and New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.
International travelers should continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which does recommend testing and quarantining.
New York began requiring quarantines for travelers from certain states last summer, but eventually dropped that approach in favor of mandating quarantines for nearly all travelers. Individuals have the option to end the quarantine early by getting tested.
New York’s travel rules are:
• If both tests are negative, travelers can exit quarantine after receiving results from the second test.
• If travelers don’t get tested, they’re required to quarantine for 10 days after arriving in New York.
• Travelers out of state less than 24 hours aren’t required to get tested before departure and they don’t need to quarantine when they arrive in New York. They must still get a Covid test four days after arrival.
• The rules apply to travelers from any U.S. state or territory and countries with a CDC Covid risk level of two or higher, including New Yorkers returning home. The rules don’t apply to border states.
• A CDC list of nations and their Covid risk levels can be found online.
SMALLER VENUES TO OPEN
Smaller arts, entertainment and event venues in New York can reopen starting April 2.
Venues will be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity with crowds up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to up to 150 people indoors and 500 outdoors.
Social distancing and masks will be required. State Budget Director Robert Mujica announced the reopening rules Wednesday during a press conference in Albany.
The new rules apply to venues with a maximum capacity of less than 10,000 people. The state issued rules for reopening larger venues in February.
Experts and officials say it’s not as simple as the rules changing and venues throwing open their doors again. With strict capacity limits in place, it might not make financial sense for shows to return at smaller locations.
It’s also uncertain whether the new rules allow the return of ticketed music events at bars, which were banned last summer.
The state is also adjusting its limits on gatherings.
Starting March 22, the limit on outdoor gatherings at private homes will increase from 10 people to 25. The limit on indoor gatherings remains 10.
The limit on social gatherings in public spaces will rise from 50 people to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.
NY COVID UPDATE
The number of people in New York hospitals with COVID-19 fell 46 on Tuesday to 5,323, as hospitalizations have continued to drop in the state.
A total of 1,047 people were in intensive care units with the virus yesterday, down 29, and 735 people were intubated, down 12.
Another 75 people died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, down from 83 the previous day. The statewide death toll is now 38,735.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 3.53% on Tuesday, down from 4.53% the day before. The seven-day average of the statewide positive test rate was 3.18% yesterday, up from 3.09% the previous day.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.9% on Tuesday, up somewhat from Monday’s 1.86%
New York confirmed 7,704 new Covid cases yesterday and reported another 218,069 test results. The state has now had 1,650,184 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.