ALBANY (TNS) — The Board of Regents wants all 4-year-olds to have free preschool by 2030 and then expand that to all 3-year-olds by 2035.

In a budget request to the state, the board asked for $1.1 million for staff to redesign preschool funding. The goal would be to make it accessible to all 4-year-olds by 2030. Access issues include trouble with transportation and limited space at existing preschools, as well as difficulty making the preschools accessible to those with disabilities.

