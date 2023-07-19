It’s fair season across the region, as thousands are expected to flock to the week-long events.
Officials in New York and Pennsylvania reported efforts to keep fairs — including amusement rides — safe for visitors for a fun summer. A report from the New York Departments of State and Labor on Tuesday noted proactive measures to ensure safe and fun fairs for visitors statewide.
The New York State Department of Labor is responsible for inspecting amusement rides at traveling carnivals or fairs every time the rides are set up at a new location. In 2022, the department inspected around 6,900 rides statewide.
“Amusement parks, fairs and carnivals are an exciting way to spend time with your family during the summer, but a fun day can quickly turn into a bad experience if the proper safety procedures are not followed,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Before heading to one of these attractions, parents and children alike should be aware of the rules that are in place to keep everyone safe and know the warning signs of a potentially unsafe ride.”
“Our inspectors work diligently and thoroughly to ensure that every piece of equipment functions properly before anyone boards these rides,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “When you see the NYSDOL inspection tag, you know that the ride has been thoroughly inspected and is safe to enjoy.”
Rides must be inspected for defects, assembled and inspected again, and the ride is finally inspected while operating. An inspection tag is then placed on the ride so riders may see plainly it has been deemed safe.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated that 24,013 injuries caused by mobile amusement park attractions were seen by hospital emergency departments in 2022 alone. Many injuries that occur on amusement park and fair rides are preventable by following simple safety guidelines. Riders are asked to obey all rules and directions from signs or operators, not to force or pressure anyone to ride an attraction they don’t want to ride, always use safety equipment, leave loose items off rides, remain seated until instructed to exit, and take frequent breaks if riding high g-force rides to avoid injury.
When at the fair, New York and Pennsylvania state officials advise visitors to be conscientious of the summer heat. Visitors are encouraged to take breaks and sit down for a beverage if they get tired from standing or walking in the sun more than usual. Stay hydrated, but don’t drink alcohol and get on rides. Also note the location of first aid stations.
Children should be informed about and follow rules at a fair, especially on rides. Watch rides with a child beforehand so all know what to expect on the ride. Have a plan in case a child gets separated.
Area county fairs include:
- Allegany County Fair, “The Fair with a Country Smile,” runs through Saturday in Angelica. Wednesday is Family Day with special activities for children, and $5 admission for all attendees. The Allegany County Board of Legislators will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Mini-Theater for a regular session. For more information on the fair, visit www.alleganycountyfair.com.
- The Cattaraugus County Fair will run from July 30-Aug. 5. Aug. 1 is Senior day, with senior citizens age 62 and over being admitted for $8. Advance sale gate admissions are available at the fair office, 501 Erie St., Little Valley, online at ww.cattarauguscofair.com, at all Cattaraugus Community Bank locations, and the Cattaraugus County Credit Union in Little Valley. Advance sale tickets are available through the end of the day on July 29. Tickets are also available online at etix.com. Chase Matthew and Kidd G will perform at Wednesday night’s country music concert and Jake Owen and Tyler Booth are Thursday night’s performers. Separate tickets are required and may be purchased at etix.com.
- The Potter County (Pa.) Fair, held in Millport, will run from July 30-Aug. 5. Aug. 2 is Military Appreciation Day, and those with proof of military service may present it at the Main Refreshment Stand for a free sandwich and drink. For more information on the fair, visit www.facebook.com/pottercountyfair.
- The Erie County Fair will run from Aug. 9-20 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg. On opening day, admission is free with four or more canned goods to benefit FeedMoreWNY. Firefighter’s Day is Aug. 11, with free admission and a $10 voucher for food, beverages or toward a wristband or tickets for midway rides for all firefighters and auxiliary members with proper ID. Veterans Day is Aug. 13, with free admission and a $10 voucher for all veterans, active military or auxiliary members with proper ID.
- The McKean County (Pa.) Fair, in Smethport, is set for Aug. 13-19. Free admission Day is Aug. 13, with SPCA Day on Aug. 14, Energy Day on Aug. 15, Veterans Day with free admission for vets and active duty personnel is Aug. 16, Senior Citizen’s Day with free admission for seniors is Aug. 17, Farm Safety and Family Day are Aug. 18, and Fire Prevention Day with free admission for fire personnel is Aug. 19. For more information, visit www.mckeancountyfair.net.