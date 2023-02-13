New York DEC

The state Department of Environmental Conservation Trees for Tribs’ “Buffer in a Bag” program will offer 25 seedlings to help the state’s landowners stabilize banks of streams, rivers and lakes.

Qualifying private and public landowners may apply for a free bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings for planting near streams, rivers, or lakes to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, combat climate change, and improve wildlife habitat.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

