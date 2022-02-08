SYRACUSE (TNS) — About 20,000 people who own manufactured homes will get the STAR property tax benefit this year instead of the owner of the manufactured home park, according to the state tax department.
New York state changed the law as part of last year’s budget.
In the past, the owner of the park handled the STAR, or school tax relief program, on behalf of the individual homeowners. The park owners extended the benefit to individual homeowners as a reduction in their rent.
The new law has several benefits for individual homeowners.
For starters, they no longer have to give up a 2% fee for the park owner to manage the tax break.
The law also sets a minimum assessed value of $20,000 on each property. So even if the home is worth less, they would be entitled to benefits as if the home were worth $20,000. That would make the benefit higher than in previous years.
About half of the 20,000 manufactured homeowners who qualify will not have to take any action to register. The other half have been sent a letter that tells them how to register for the STAR credit. They can register online or by calling (518) 457-2036.
The tax department has also sent letters to park owners.
Each year, the state moves more and more homeowners from the locally managed STAR exemption to the state’s STAR system. The local system is an exemption on school property taxes. The state system is an income tax credit.
Homeowners who use the state credit program, including manufactured homeowners this year, receive a check in the mail before school taxes are due. That is typically in September in the suburbs and in July in the city of Syracuse.