ALBANY (TNS) — As New York prepares to issue three more commercial casino licenses, a report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller shows that nearly all state-licensed casinos have fallen short of their revenue projections so far.
The report analyzed gaming tax revenues from four upstate casinos and their economic impacts on local government. Expected revenue from the sites makes up a significant portion of local budgets and when the goals are not met, it can create challenges for multi-year financial planning, according to the report.
The four casinos — Resorts World Catskills Casino in Thompson, Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre and Tioga Downs in Nichols — received state approval to open in 2015 and 2016. Tioga Downs was the last to be approved, but the first to publicly open in December 2016. Resorts World Catskills was the last to open in February 2018.
In a 2020 report from the state comptroller's office, all four casinos had fallen short of revenue goals, which were set in 2019 and have not been adjusted. As of 2022, even though they made slightly more money than in 2020, all the casinos still fell short of their gross gaming revenue goals, and only Tioga Downs reached its goal for local government gaming taxes.
The Times Union reported in 2018 that revenues from Resorts World Catskills were sluggish shortly after it opened, but its executives and state leaders back then said there was nothing to fear — that its other attractions, such as a waterpark and golf course, would make up for it.
The casinos are taxed by the state based on gross gaming revenue — the total amount remaining after winning wagers are paid out and certain promotional credits are deducted. The state retains 80 percent of the gaming taxes and gives 20 percent back to local governments. Of the local share, half is split between the host municipality and county and the rest is given to other counties in the area.
The pandemic caused a dramatic drop-off in business. The casinos were shut down from March to September 2020 and when they reopened, they were subjected to strict anti-COVID-19 restrictions that affected business hours and capacity. But they returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and, by 2022, they were exceeding pre-pandemic gross gaming revenues, according to the report.
Mobile sports betting has also affected how much money the casinos made. A state bill authorizing online interactive gaming could further negatively impact local gains if approved since the bill as written would not allow local governments to collect gaming taxes, the report noted.
But in most of the host communities where the casinos are located, gaming revenues have played some role in lowering local property taxes.
In 2018 in the town of Thompson, where Resorts World Catskills is located, the real property tax levy was $7.2 million. After the casino had been open for one year, the levy was reduced to $5.2 million. It declined further to $5 million in 2021 and 2022.In Schenectady, changes to the property tax levy have been more uneven since the opening of Rivers Casino and Resorts. The year after it opened, the levy was raised from $28.3 million to $29.6 million in 2018. It declined to $28 million over the next two years. It went back up in 2021 to $30.7 million and was raised again in 2022 to $33.5 million.
But the amount of weight the casino revenues have in local budgets matters. Schenectady is less reliant on it than other communities, making it more difficult to assess how much the casino revenues affect the property tax levy, the report notes. In Nichols, where Tioga Downs is located, the local government gaming tax revenue represents the greatest percentage of total revenue — 65.8 percent. Nichols reduced its real property taxes by 17.3 percent between 2017 and 2018 and another 28 percent between 2018 and 2019.
Though the casinos failed to meet original gross gaming revenue and tax projects, they have provided nearly $176 million in local government gaming taxes from 2017 to 2022.
The report warned that market saturation in-state and in bordering states could be an issue and cautioned future host communities to plan wisely. As the state considers where to award its next batch of licenses, locals living near Resorts World in Thompson are worried that future New York City casinos could eat into their customer base, according to a recent story by New York Focus. Resorts World also notably opened a smaller casino last year in Newburgh, fairly close to its Sullivan County site.
"Local gaming revenue is not always a 'sure bet,'" the state comptroller's report noted. "Careful financial planning is crucial to minimize risk while benefiting from this revenue stream."
